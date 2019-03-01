Try 3 months for $3

Logan High School students of the month for January:

9th grade

  • Alyssa Cordova, daughter of Denise Wood
  • Gerry Yang, son of Watou Yang and Yia Vang

10th grade

  • Aubrey Larivee, daughter of Jessica Larivee and Darren Larivee
  • Nathaniel Powell, son of Katherine Powell and James Powell

11th grade

  • Michael Harper Jankowski, son of Colleen Jankowski and Michael Jankowski
  • Jeffrey Rochester, son of Heidi Rochester

12th grade

  • Vang Xiong, son of Lee and Boon Xiong
  • Gabriella Geszvain, daughter of Patrick and Carol Geszvain

Lacrossroads

  • Joey Framnes, son of Jennifer and Joseph Framnes
  • Kevon Riggle, son of Tiffany McMorris and William Riggle
