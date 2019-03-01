Logan High School students of the month for January:
9th grade
- Alyssa Cordova, daughter of Denise Wood
- Gerry Yang, son of Watou Yang and Yia Vang
10th grade
- Aubrey Larivee, daughter of Jessica Larivee and Darren Larivee
- Nathaniel Powell, son of Katherine Powell and James Powell
11th grade
- Michael Harper Jankowski, son of Colleen Jankowski and Michael Jankowski
- Jeffrey Rochester, son of Heidi Rochester
12th grade
- Vang Xiong, son of Lee and Boon Xiong
- Gabriella Geszvain, daughter of Patrick and Carol Geszvain
Lacrossroads
- Joey Framnes, son of Jennifer and Joseph Framnes
- Kevon Riggle, son of Tiffany McMorris and William Riggle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.