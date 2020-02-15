Logan High School students of the month for January
Logan High School students of the month for January:

Freshmen

  • Isaac Hawk, child of Cynthia and Russell Hawk
  • Avin Smith, child of Angela Smith

Sophomores

  • Aiden Harcey, child of Troy and Megan Harcey
  • Trista Szafran, child of Dennis and Mary Szafran

Juniors

  • Sophia Harlin, child of Kelly and Darell Harlin
  • Hugo Rodriguez, child of Hugo Rodriguez

Seniors

  • Jacob Johnson, child of Phil Johnson and Celine Donofrio
  • Va Thao, child of Moua Pao Thao and Por Chia Vue

LacrosseRoads

Grades 9/10: Gabriella Rudolph, child of Marcus Mosher

Grades 11/12: Hai Ley Fanning, child of Lasinda and Gavin Burr

Hawk
Smith
Harcey
Szafran
Harlin
Rodriguez
Johnson
Thao
Rudolph
Fanning
