Logan High School students of the month for January:
Freshmen
- Isaac Hawk, child of Cynthia and Russell Hawk
- Avin Smith, child of Angela Smith
Sophomores
- Aiden Harcey, child of Troy and Megan Harcey
- Trista Szafran, child of Dennis and Mary Szafran
Juniors
- Sophia Harlin, child of Kelly and Darell Harlin
- Hugo Rodriguez, child of Hugo Rodriguez
Seniors
- Jacob Johnson, child of Phil Johnson and Celine Donofrio
- Va Thao, child of Moua Pao Thao and Por Chia Vue
LacrosseRoads
Grades 9/10: Gabriella Rudolph, child of Marcus Mosher
Grades 11/12: Hai Ley Fanning, child of Lasinda and Gavin Burr