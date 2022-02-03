 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logan High School students of the month for January

Freshmen

  • Davoneya Brunn, child of Richelle and Jason Brunn
  • Anya Westrich, child of Teresa and Andrew Westrich

Sophomores

  • Phuongquynh Vu, child of Dao Thi Pham
  • Avan Wichelt, child of Ted and Kimberly Wichelt

Juniors

  • Austin Chapman, child of Angel and Michael Chapman (Not Pictured)
  • Parker Menden, child of Benjamin and Julie Menden
  • Griffin Schroeder, child of Philip and Kathleen Schroeder

Seniors

  • Catrina McCoy, child of Maureen and Allen McCoy
  • Krystail Young, child of Tiffany Young

LaCrossroads

  • Randy Besl, child of Heather and Randy Besl
  • Avirey Smith, child of Amanda Smith and Derrick Smith (Not Pictured)
Anya Westrich.jpg

Westrich
Avin Wichelt.jpg

Wichelt
Catrina McCoy.jpg

McCoy
Davoneya Brunn.jpg

Brunn
Griffin Schroeder.jpg

Schroeder
Krystail Young.jpg

Young
Parker Menden.jpg

Menden
Phuongquynh Vu.jpg

Vu
Randy Besl.jpg

Besl
