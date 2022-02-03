Logan High School students of the month for January

Freshmen
- Davoneya Brunn, child of Richelle and Jason Brunn
- Anya Westrich, child of Teresa and Andrew Westrich
Sophomores
- Phuongquynh Vu, child of Dao Thi Pham
- Avan Wichelt, child of Ted and Kimberly Wichelt
Juniors
- Austin Chapman, child of Angel and Michael Chapman (Not Pictured)
- Parker Menden, child of Benjamin and Julie Menden
- Griffin Schroeder, child of Philip and Kathleen Schroeder
Seniors
- Catrina McCoy, child of Maureen and Allen McCoy
- Krystail Young, child of Tiffany Young
LaCrossroads
- Randy Besl, child of Heather and Randy Besl
- Avirey Smith, child of Amanda Smith and Derrick Smith (Not Pictured)