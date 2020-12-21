Logan High School students of the month for November:
Freshmen
- Jaida Degenhardt, child of Jessica Degenhardt and Jeremy Degenhardt
- Jai’Von Long, child of Jenice Long
Sophomores
- Chandler Burrow, child of Lawrence and Susan Burrow
- Daniel Wilson, child of Kristine and Benjamin Wilson
Juniors
- Mystique Schamp, child of Steven Amarantes
- Thavee Vang, child of Der Her and Blia Ker Vang
Seniors
- Tia Endrizzi, child of Tracy and Joseph Endrizzi
- Alli Geszvain, child of Carol and Patrick Geszvain
- Austin Moua, child of Ka and Debby Moua (Picture not available)
LaCrossroads
- Jayden Hutschenreuter, child of Brenda Steffes
- Vincent Moyer, child of Kathy Moyer and Richard Moyer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!