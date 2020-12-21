 Skip to main content
Logan High School students of the month for November:
Logan High School students of the month for November:

Logan High School students of the month for November:

Freshmen

  • Jaida Degenhardt, child of Jessica Degenhardt and Jeremy Degenhardt
  • Jai’Von Long, child of Jenice Long

Sophomores

  • Chandler Burrow, child of Lawrence and Susan Burrow
  • Daniel Wilson, child of Kristine and Benjamin Wilson

Juniors

  • Mystique Schamp, child of Steven Amarantes
  • Thavee Vang, child of Der Her and Blia Ker Vang

Seniors 

  • Tia Endrizzi, child of Tracy and Joseph Endrizzi
  • Alli Geszvain, child of Carol and Patrick Geszvain
  • Austin Moua, child of Ka and Debby Moua (Picture not available)

LaCrossroads

  • Jayden Hutschenreuter, child of Brenda Steffes
  • Vincent Moyer, child of Kathy Moyer and Richard Moyer
