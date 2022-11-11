 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH | October

Logan High School students of the month for October 2022

Logan High School students of the month for October:

Freshmen

  • Norah Reineking, child of Justin and Cynthia Reineking
  • Sam Bleidorn, child of David and Ruth Bleidorn

Sophomores

  • Germarion Phillips, child of Gerard and Jasmine Phillips
  • Kareena Vang, child of Alex Vang and Mee Xiong

Juniors

  • Mason Schillinger, child of Brenda Brault and Walter Schillinger
  • Sophia Linderoth, child of Veronica and Shaun Pierce

Seniors

  • Alex Pedretti, child of Bryan and Amy Pedretti
  • Julianna Thao, child of Chad Yang and Tou Thao

La CrosseRoads

  • Brinae Pergande, child of Brenna Pergande
  • Vancint Vang, child of Pao Vang
Alex Pedretti.jpg

Pedretti
Brinae Pergande.jpg

Pergande
Germarion Phillips .jpg

Phillips
Julianna Thao.jpg

Thao
Kareena Vang.jpg

Vang
Mason Schillinger.jpg

Schillinger
Norah Reineking.jpg

Reineking
Sam Bleidorn.jpg

Bleidorn
Sophia Linderoth.jpg

Linderoth
Vancint Vang.jpg

Vang
