Logan High School students of the month for October 2022

Logan High School students of the month for October:
- Norah Reineking, child of Justin and Cynthia Reineking
- Sam Bleidorn, child of David and Ruth Bleidorn
- Germarion Phillips, child of Gerard and Jasmine Phillips
- Kareena Vang, child of Alex Vang and Mee Xiong
- Mason Schillinger, child of Brenda Brault and Walter Schillinger
- Sophia Linderoth, child of Veronica and Shaun Pierce
- Alex Pedretti, child of Bryan and Amy Pedretti
- Julianna Thao, child of Chad Yang and Tou Thao
La CrosseRoads
- Brinae Pergande, child of Brenna Pergande
- Vancint Vang, child of Pao Vang
