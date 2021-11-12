Logan High School students of the month for October
Jacob Hackbarth, child of Joe and Heidi Hackbarth
Mai See Lee, child of Chia Moua Lee and Mee Vang
Ivan Engen, child of Peter Engen and Graciela Engen
Tai Le, child of Nhi Tran and sibling of Ngoc Le
Alicia Bryant, child of Keturah Bryant
Kashia Yang, child of Su Xong Yang
Alex Knerzer, child of Kevin and Erica Knerzer
Signe Reinders, child of David Reinders and Shelly Wolter-Reinders
11/12th grade: Sydney Goth, child of Brook Goth and Jason Goth
