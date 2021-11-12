 Skip to main content
Logan High School students of the month for October

Freshmen

Jacob Hackbarth, child of Joe and Heidi Hackbarth

Mai See Lee, child of Chia Moua Lee and Mee Vang

Sophomores

Ivan Engen, child of Peter Engen and Graciela Engen

Tai Le, child of Nhi Tran and sibling of Ngoc Le

Juniors

Alicia Bryant, child of Keturah Bryant

Kashia Yang, child of Su Xong Yang

Seniors

Alex Knerzer, child of Kevin and Erica Knerzer

Signe Reinders, child of David Reinders and Shelly Wolter-Reinders

11/12th grade: Sydney Goth, child of Brook Goth and Jason Goth

