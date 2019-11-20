Logan High School students of the month for October:
9th grade
- Sadie Graves, child of Heath and Sarah Graves
- Henry Luckner, child of Danielle Luckner and Brian Luckner
10th grade
- Vicky Chen, child of Yan Pan and Dong Quan Chen
- Wyatt Restel, child of Todd and Eva Restel
11th grade
- Lauren Boge, child of Thane and Michelle Boge
- Nathaniel Green, child of Karl and Grace Green
12th grade
- Alex Gavrilos, child of Drew and Stephanie Gavrilos
- Zach Slevin, child of Brenda Leahy and Michael Slevin
La Crossroads
- LaShawna Osterhout, child of Krisa Prince and Anthony Christopher
