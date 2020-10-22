 Skip to main content
Logan High School Students of the Month for September
Freshmen

Brayden DePaolo, child of Tony and Sara DePaolo

Liberty Sprain, child of Timothy and Danielle Sprain

Pa Chia Thao, child of Oau Thao and Sue Lor. (No photo available)

Sophomores

Scott Grossbach, child of Terry and Beth Grossbach

Mai Cheng Thao, child of Pa Kou Yang and Xai Thao

Juniors

Charlotte Hart, child o-f James and Tanya Hart

Alex Knerzer, child of Kevin and Erica Gayle Knerzer

Jake Neumeister, child of Ken and Dawn Neumeister

Seniors

Randi Jo Rosen, child of Tabitha Snow and Jonathan Rosen

Anthony Yang, child of Chee Thao and Vang Yang

Lacrosseroads

Isaac Deason, child of Tonya Bundy and Paul Deason. (No photo available).

Gabriella Rudolph, child of Melissa Rudolph and Marcus Mosher.

