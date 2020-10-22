Logan High School Students of the Month for September
Freshmen
Brayden DePaolo, child of Tony and Sara DePaolo
Liberty Sprain, child of Timothy and Danielle Sprain
Pa Chia Thao, child of Oau Thao and Sue Lor. (No photo available)
Sophomores
Scott Grossbach, child of Terry and Beth Grossbach
Mai Cheng Thao, child of Pa Kou Yang and Xai Thao
Juniors
Charlotte Hart, child o-f James and Tanya Hart
Alex Knerzer, child of Kevin and Erica Gayle Knerzer
Jake Neumeister, child of Ken and Dawn Neumeister
Seniors
Randi Jo Rosen, child of Tabitha Snow and Jonathan Rosen
Anthony Yang, child of Chee Thao and Vang Yang
Lacrosseroads
Isaac Deason, child of Tonya Bundy and Paul Deason. (No photo available).
Gabriella Rudolph, child of Melissa Rudolph and Marcus Mosher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!