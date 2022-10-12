Logan High School students of the month for September

Here are Logan High School’s September Students of the Month
- Elizabeth Witcraft, child of Eric and Jennifer Witcraft
- Gabriella Raymer, child of Lucas and Kelly Raymer
- Maggie Herath, child of John and Sarah Herath
- Michael Koglin, child of Michael and Joy Koglin
- John’Terion Thompson, child of Jonetta Thompson and Keith Horton
- Ameila Adams
- Dominic Kreiling, child of Michael and Becky Kreiling
- Lyndall Breaux, child of Richard Breaux and Deborah Lombard
- 9/10: Mikiyah Test, child of Lucretia Lemek
- 11/12: Natalie Vang, child of Ka Zoua Thao and Koua Vang
