 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Logan High School students of the month for September

  • 0

Here are Logan High School’s September Students of the Month

FRESHMEN

  • Elizabeth Witcraft, child of Eric and Jennifer Witcraft
  • Gabriella Raymer, child of Lucas and Kelly Raymer

SOPHOMORE

  • Maggie Herath, child of John and Sarah Herath
  • Michael Koglin, child of Michael and Joy Koglin

JUNIOR

  • John’Terion Thompson, child of Jonetta Thompson and Keith Horton
  • Ameila Adams

SENIOR

  • Dominic Kreiling, child of Michael and Becky Kreiling
  • Lyndall Breaux, child of Richard Breaux and Deborah Lombard

People are also reading…

LA CROSSE ROADS

  • 9/10: Mikiyah Test, child of Lucretia Lemek
  • 11/12: Natalie Vang, child of Ka Zoua Thao and Koua Vang
+9 
AMEILA ADAMS.png

ADAMS
+9 
DOMINIC KREILING.png

KREILING
+9 
ELIZABETH WITCRAFT.png

WITCRAFT
+9 
GABRIELLA RAYMER.png

RAYMER
+9 
JOHN'TERION THOMPSON.png

THOMPSON
+9 
LYNDALL BREAUX.png

BREAUX
+9 
MAGGIE HERATH.png

HERATH
+9 
MICHAEL KOGLIN.png

KOGLIN
+9 
MIKIYAH TEST.png

TEST
+9 
NATALIE VANG.png

VANG
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands protest in Pakistan after deadly attack on school van

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News