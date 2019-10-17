Logan High School students of the month for September:
Ninth grade
- Sofia Vang, child of Ying and Joua Vang
- Roman Westrich, child of Teresa and Andrew Westrich
10th grade
- Thomas Greany, child of John and Kristin Greany
- Curtis Leaver, child of Katie and Erik Leaver
11th grade
- Kjerstin Cosby, child of Ron and Robin Cosby
- Stevie Large, child of Harley Large
12th grade
- Jenna Davis, child of Tiffany Burr and Glenn Davis
- Yee Thao, child of Mai Kou Xiong and Vang Thao
Lacrossroads
- Joey Scaccio, child of Joseph Scaccio IV
- Autumn Parkes-Vang, child of Angella Parkes
