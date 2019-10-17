{{featured_button_text}}

Logan High School students of the month for September:

Ninth grade

  • Sofia Vang, child of Ying and Joua Vang
  • Roman Westrich, child of Teresa and Andrew Westrich

10th grade

  • Thomas Greany, child of John and Kristin Greany
  • Curtis Leaver, child of Katie and Erik Leaver

11th grade

  • Kjerstin Cosby, child of Ron and Robin Cosby
  • Stevie Large, child of Harley Large

12th grade

  • Jenna Davis, child of Tiffany Burr and Glenn Davis
  • Yee Thao, child of Mai Kou Xiong and Vang Thao

Lacrossroads

  • Joey Scaccio, child of Joseph Scaccio IV
  • Autumn Parkes-Vang, child of Angella Parkes
