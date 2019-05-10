Logan Middle School students of the month for April:
6th grade
- Yeng Mong Vue, child of Soua Vue and Mee Chang
7th grade
- Callista Spors, child of Jennifer Jewell and Paul Spors
8th grade
- Mai Ying Lee, child of Chi Moua Lee and Mee Vang
Allied Arts
- Mai See Xiong, child of Thue Xiong and Mai Chu Thao
MAPEL
- Caylan Adams, child of Shallan Rhea and Fredrick Adams
