 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

Logan Middle School students of the month for February

  • 0

6th grade

  • Ethan Davey, child of Corin and Thomas Davey.
  • Leo McNown Beck, child of Joseph Beck and Lindsey McNown.
  • Jordon Siekert, child of David and Lisa Siekert.
  • Kanaeda Xiong, child of Jamy Xiong and Ruth Lee.

7th grade

  • Anahla Rose, child of Natalie and Chris Doerfler and Antwain Gilmore.
  • Marlee Stevermer, child of Brant Stevermer and Tara Walters.
  • Stephanie Yang, child of Mai Yia Thao and Kue Yang.

8th grade

  • Kellen Harris (Not Pictured), child of Kelly Harris and Shannon Ames.
  • Nicky Lee, child of Chi Moua Lee and Mee Vang.
  • Kendall Witzke, child of Wendie and Todd Witzke.
+8 
Anahla Rose.jpg

Rose
+8 
Ethan Davey.jpg

Davey
+8 
Jordon Siekert.jpg

Siekert
+8 
Kanaeda Xiong.jpg

Xiong
+8 
Kendall Witzke.jpg

Witzke
+8 
Leo McNown Beck.jpg

Beck
+8 
Marlee Stevermer.jpg

Stevermer
+8 
Nicky Lee.jpg

Lee
+8 
Stephanie Yang.jpg

Yang
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This snake is faster and smarter than so many of its fellow underwater creatures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News