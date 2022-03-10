Logan Middle School students of the month for February

6th grade
- Ethan Davey, child of Corin and Thomas Davey.
- Leo McNown Beck, child of Joseph Beck and Lindsey McNown.
- Jordon Siekert, child of David and Lisa Siekert.
- Kanaeda Xiong, child of Jamy Xiong and Ruth Lee.
7th grade
- Anahla Rose, child of Natalie and Chris Doerfler and Antwain Gilmore.
- Marlee Stevermer, child of Brant Stevermer and Tara Walters.
- Stephanie Yang, child of Mai Yia Thao and Kue Yang.
8th grade
- Kellen Harris (Not Pictured), child of Kelly Harris and Shannon Ames.
- Nicky Lee, child of Chi Moua Lee and Mee Vang.
- Kendall Witzke, child of Wendie and Todd Witzke.