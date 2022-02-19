 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logan Middle School Students of the Month for January

6th grade

  • Robert Gordon, child of Barbara and Brady Martin.
  • Maia Wittrock, child of Lindsay and Jeffery Wittrock.

7th grade

  • Emery Cariveau, child of Britenie Saitta.
  • Raelynn Denning, child of Tashina Maloney and Jedadiah Denning.
  • Sam Pogreba, child of Bethany and Joshua Pogreba.
  • Jacey Schumacher, child of Scott Schumacher and Katie Seeber.

8th grade

  • Ellison Cameric, child of Abby Titter.
  • Sharissa Miller-Tillman, child of Linda Mossholder and Melissa Miller.
  • Evelyn Mueller, child of Derek and Regan Mueller.
  • Carma Shaw Banks, child of Keyona Banks and Paradise Jackson.
  • Alicia Thao, child of Chao Yang and Tou Thao.
+10 
Robert Gordon.jpeg

Gordon
+10 
Maia Wittrock.jpeg

Wittrock
+10 
Emery .jpeg

Cariveau
+10 
Raelynn Denning.jpeg

Denning
+10 
Sam Pogreba.jpeg

Pogreba
+10 
Jacey Schumacher.jpeg

Schumacher
+10 
Ellison Cameric.jpeg

Cameric
+10 
Sharissa Miller-Tillman.jpeg

Miller-Tillman
+10 
Evelyn Mueller.jpeg

Mueller
+10 
Carma Shaw-Banks.jpeg

Shaw-Banks
+10 
Alicia Thao.jpeg

Thao
