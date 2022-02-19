Logan Middle School Students of the Month for January

6th grade
- Robert Gordon, child of Barbara and Brady Martin.
- Maia Wittrock, child of Lindsay and Jeffery Wittrock.
7th grade
- Emery Cariveau, child of Britenie Saitta.
- Raelynn Denning, child of Tashina Maloney and Jedadiah Denning.
- Sam Pogreba, child of Bethany and Joshua Pogreba.
- Jacey Schumacher, child of Scott Schumacher and Katie Seeber.
8th grade
- Ellison Cameric, child of Abby Titter.
- Sharissa Miller-Tillman, child of Linda Mossholder and Melissa Miller.
- Evelyn Mueller, child of Derek and Regan Mueller.
- Carma Shaw Banks, child of Keyona Banks and Paradise Jackson.
- Alicia Thao, child of Chao Yang and Tou Thao.