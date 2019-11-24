Logan Middle School students of the month for November
Grade 6
- Kaia DePaolo, daughter of Sara and Tony DePaolo
Grade 7
- Victor Vang, son of Cheri Xiong and Tou Vang
- Marshaun Smith-Robinson, son of Cassondra King
- Adora Khang, daughter of Dee Vang and Chou Khang
Grade 8
- Alayna Yang, daughter of Sheng Yang and Angel Lee
- Fue Moua, son of Yang Moua and Ger Xiong
