Logan Middle School Students of the Month for October

Logan Middle School students of the month for October:

6th grade

  • Amayah Rocha, child of Rebeka Tenner De Rocha and Roman Rocha Perez

7th grade

  • Alivia Wappler, child of Jennifer and David Wappler

8th grade

  • Chace Carey, child of Chad and Julie Carey
  • Norah Keller, child of Anthony and Natalie Keller
  • Keegan McMorris, child of Tiffany McMorris and Daniel Getchel
  • Elainya Willer, child of Tricia Willer

