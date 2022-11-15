Logan Middle School students of the month for October:
- Amayah Rocha, child of Rebeka Tenner De Rocha and Roman Rocha Perez
- Alivia Wappler, child of Jennifer and David Wappler
- Chace Carey, child of Chad and Julie Carey
- Norah Keller, child of Anthony and Natalie Keller
- Keegan McMorris, child of Tiffany McMorris and Daniel Getchel
- Elainya Willer, child of Tricia Willer
(tncms-asset)f65518db-513f-5b2d-be73-abec746b2b96[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)8350775e-2537-5624-bc46-2728f5ec92c8[1](/tncms-asset)
In Photos: Logan High School Commencement
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.