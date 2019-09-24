Logan Middle School students of the month for September:
6th grade
- Sam Miller, son of Tracy and Liza Miller
7th grade
- Elena Butterfield, daughter of Katrina Butterfield
- Ayden Krenn, son of Jeremy and Annie Krenn
8th grade
- Brayden DePaolo, son of Tony and Sara DePaolo
- Rory Gallager, daughter of Matthew and Krista Gallager
- Gabriel Phetteplace-Faas, son of Gwendolyn Anderson
