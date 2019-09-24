{{featured_button_text}}

Logan Middle School students of the month for September:

6th grade

  • Sam Miller, son of Tracy and Liza Miller

7th grade

  • Elena Butterfield, daughter of Katrina Butterfield
  • Ayden Krenn, son of Jeremy and Annie Krenn

8th grade

  • Brayden DePaolo, son of Tony and Sara DePaolo
  • Rory Gallager, daughter of Matthew and Krista Gallager
  • Gabriel Phetteplace-Faas, son of Gwendolyn Anderson
