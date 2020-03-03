Longtime educators Greg and Paula Wegner to embark on Peace Corps mission this month

Greg and Paula Wegner retired from one of the world’s most challenging professions — teaching — to take a job that is even harder, and that offers no pay.

They joined the Peace Corps.

The Wegners, longtime residents of Bangor, will fly to Armenia later this month as they begin a two-year mission that will take them far outside of their comfort zone — 6,000 miles outside of it, to be precise.

“We’re going to be immersed in a new culture and a new language,” said Greg, who taught history and education at UW-La Crosse for 23 years. “But the Peace Corps is a two-way street. We’re going to learn as much as we can about the people and culture there, and we hope they’ll learn about us and our American culture.”

The Peace Corps, a volunteer program run by the federal government, sends people to all corners of the world to assist with social and economic development in impoverished or disadvantaged communities.

Peace Corps volunteers do everything from promote HIV/AIDS prevention, to help farmers manage their crops, to teach children to read and write.

The average volunteer is in their late 20s, fresh-faced and just out of college. Greg and Paula came from a different mold.