Longtime educators Greg and Paula Wegner to embark on Peace Corps mission this month

Greg and Paula Wegner retired from one of the world’s most challenging professions — teaching — to take a job that is even harder, and that offers no pay.
They joined the Peace Corps.
The Wegners, longtime residents of Bangor, will fly to Armenia later this month as they begin a two-year mission that will take them far outside of their comfort zone — 6,000 miles outside of it, to be precise.
“We’re going to be immersed in a new culture and a new language,” said Greg, who taught history and education at UW-La Crosse for 23 years. “But the Peace Corps is a two-way street. We’re going to learn as much as we can about the people and culture there, and we hope they’ll learn about us and our American culture.”
The Peace Corps, a volunteer program run by the federal government, sends people to all corners of the world to assist with social and economic development in impoverished or disadvantaged communities.
Peace Corps volunteers do everything from promote HIV/AIDS prevention, to help farmers manage their crops, to teach children to read and write.
The average volunteer is in their late 20s, fresh-faced and just out of college. Greg and Paula came from a different mold.
“It’s a great privilege that, at our age, we’re in good enough health to do this,” said Greg, who will turn 70 during the couple’s second week overseas. “That’s one thing the Peace Corps has been trying to promote: different generations working together.”
For the first three months, Greg and Paula will attend a sort of Peace Corps boot camp, studying the Armenian language and learning to teach English to foreign students.
After that, they’ll receive their placements, likely teaching English in one of the many impoverished villages in rural Armenia, which borders Turkey to the west and Iran to the south.
“I’m nervous to be responsible for an entire classroom,” said Paula, who was a private violin instructor at Viterbo University. “Everything else, I’m excited for.”
For Greg and Paula, who had talked for years about joining the Peace Corps, Armenia is as good a place as any to direct their efforts.
The country’s troubled past includes genocide by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century, and its uncertain present includes difficulty establishing a strong, stable democracy.
Armenia’s technology, infrastructure and health care lag behind the United States and other more affluent nations, and many of its brightest young people decide to move elsewhere.
“People here think that they can’t do anything about hunger or homelessness or illiteracy or world peace,” Paula said. “But they’re wrong. Through programs like the Peace Corps, each person can do something to affect all those things.”
The Wegners have been preparing for months, learning about Armenian history and trying, letter by letter, to pick up the language.
They’ve done interviews with the Peace Corps and submitted to, in Greg’s words, “the most extensive medical exam we’ve ever been through.”
A week and a half from their March 14 departure, they have even packed their suitcases.
The Wegners predict that they will miss many things about the United States: their family and friends, their church, the food, the ability to speak in English to people they see on the street.
There are things to fear about Armenia, as well.
Winters there are notoriously brutal, and there is no central heating. The quality of life can be jolting, especially to privileged, pampered Americans. The COVID-19 coronavirus also appears to be moving in, with the country reporting its first confirmed case over the weekend.
But Greg and Paula, as long as they’ve known each other, have never been afraid of being uncomfortable.
On the night of their first date, a bitterly cold night, the heater on Greg’s truck blew out. When Greg asked Paula whether she still wanted to go, she said that she did.
It was an inauspicious start to their relationship, the couple rumbling toward a restaurant in Greg’s frozen truck.
But halfway through dinner, Greg realized he was in just the right place, with just the right person.
“She asked me where my family came from, and I told her they came over from Germany,” he said. “So I asked her about her family, and she, being a member of the Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin, said, ‘Oh, we’ve been here for at least 10,000 years.’ That, for me, was the clincher.”
