Jay Clark, who spent 28 years with the School District of Holmen, including the past 10 as associate district administrator, is retiring later this summer.
The district announced Clark’s retirement, effective July 1, in a statement released Monday.
Clark, an East Troy native who joined the district as the director of support services in 1991, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kris Mueller, the district administrator, was also unavailable.
In the statement, district officials said they have spent the past year developing a succession plan for Clark’s position. Instead of hiring a replacement, the district is realigning responsibilities and making several promotions:
- Kelly Mauss has been promoted to supervisor of business services.
- Melissa Kaatz has been promoted to supervisor of human resources.
- Julie Holman has been promoted to director of finance and operations.
- Matt Meyers has been promoted to supervisor of student services.
- Kelly Schmitz has been promoted to supervisor of instructional services.
- And Stacey Daigle, who previously worked in the School District of La Crosse, has been hired as business office specialist.
Mueller will take on added responsibilities as well, including helping oversee human resources.
The district did not note the budget impact of the restructuring.
Clark supervised several departments with the district: human resources, business services, nutrition services, buildings and grounds, and transportation.
He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from UW-Whitewater, and a second master’s from the University of Northern Iowa.
Before coming to Holmen, Clark was the business manager in the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District, 40 miles southwest of Milwaukee.
