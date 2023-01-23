Luncheon recognizes contributions to La Crosse public schools

One group and two individuals were recognized for their contributions to local education during the La Crosse Public Education Foundation grants award luncheon Monday at the Waterfront Cargill Room in La Crosse.

The annual luncheon recognizes educators who received Gold Star grant funds. This year, 43 classroom projects received funding that impacts every school in the School District of La Crosse.

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration received the Partner in Education Award. In 2019, the Sisters pledged $80,000 to LPEF Random Acts of Kindness Forever campaign. The contribution was a major catalyst in inspiring the community to meet the campaign's $300,000 fundraising goal. The campaign has now raised over $500,000.

Scott Mihalovic received the Margaret Dihlmann-Malzer Distinguished Service Award. He is a former principal at La Crosse Logan High School and now serves as the Wisconsin educational leadership specialist at Viterbo. He has served on the LPEF board of directors for seven years and on the La Crosse Boys & Girls Club board for 25 years.

Troy Harcey received the Richard Schwantz Leadership Award. He is the associate superintendent of instruction for the School District of La Crosse and was previously principal at Logan Middle School. He was recognized for his "compassionate leadership with steadfast focus on kindness and unity."

The featured speaker was Aimee Zabrowski, the School District of La Crosse director of student services. She spoke about the challenges educators faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of "strength, curiosity and hope."

Photos: 2021 La Crosse Central High School commencement