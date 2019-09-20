Maggie McHugh, a teacher at the La Crosse Design Institute, works with students Thursday on problem solving. McHugh is one of six Wisconsin educators selected as a finalist for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Where some teachers see an equation or word problem, Maggie McHugh sees an opportunity.
“I have a passion for project-based mathematics and working toward projects that are authentic in our society,” said McHugh, whose students at the La Crosse Design Institute middle school have done everything from remodel a basement, to design mugs for local businesses, to determine the attributes of an ideal athlete.
“I’m always trying to find ways to make math come alive for students,” she said. “For me, it’s equally if not more powerful than what people would think of as a traditional math lesson.”
McHugh’s work was recognized this week by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which selected her and five other educators as finalists for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Wordy as it is, the distinction is easy enough to understand: It’s the U.S. government’s highest award for math and science teachers.
Garrett Zimmerman, school leader at the La Crosse Design Institute, a charter school housed in Longfellow Middle School, said it’s gratifying but not surprising to see McHugh recognized nationally.
“I’m beyond proud to know she’s being recognized for the amount of work she puts in every day, both at school and after school,” said Zimmerman, who’s worked with McHugh for six years. “Honestly, I’d want to be a student in her class. There was a project last year where she was teaching slope, rise over run, what you’d normally do on a graph. She did it by having kids create their own zipline amusement park. That’s making it real-world, while teaching the math concept, too.”
McHugh, who grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas High School, said she always wanted to be a teacher, following the family tradition.
Both of her parents taught in the School District of La Crosse. Her grandmother taught in the Whitehall School District. And her great-grandmother taught reading and writing out of her house in rural Wisconsin.
“It’s in my blood,” she said.
