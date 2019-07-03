Education officials from western Wisconsin met with counterparts from northeast China this week to lay the foundation for a partnership, including student and faculty exchanges, between the two regions.
The meetings culminated Wednesday in La Crosse, with officials from Western Technical College leading a delegation from Harbin University in the Heilongjiang province of China on a tour of the college’s Integrated Technology Center.
Representatives from the Wisconsin Technical College System and the University of Wisconsin System rounded out the group, which discussed the offerings at both Western and Harbin, and areas where the two schools could collaborate.
“We’re focused on opportunities where institutions can help students be more capable globally, be more successful and contribute to the global economy,” said Mark Tyler, president of the Technical College System board. Similar to the United States, Tyler said, China has a shortage of skilled trade workers.
“Today, universities in China focus on theoretical teaching, so there’s a need for that applied education,” he said. “They realize that our tech schools in the U.S. really drive home that applied knowledge.”
Tyler said the two sides are working to develop pilot programs in which Western and other Wisconsin colleges, both tech schools and universities, exchange faculty and students with Harbin.
Tyler said it’s becoming increasingly important for U.S. workers to either speak Chinese or be familiar with manufacturing there, since many companies are adding locations in China.
Educators say it’s key for students to get a headstart, to become familiar with other languages and cultures long before college.
An arrangement to send two Chinese instructors to the School District of River Falls, where they will work with elementary students this fall, is intended to do exactly that.
If the pilot is successful, officials say, the School District of La Crosse is likely to host a group of instructors during the 2020-21 school year.
“As this program expands and we get more connections (in China), we’ll be able to grow the things we can do,” said Carolyn Brady, who works in the international partnership and outreach program at UW-River Falls. “We’re very excited, because there appears to be a lot of areas for cooperation and collaboration.”
The partnership with Harbin is part of a larger effort by Western -- and by colleges across Wisconsin -- to branch out internationally.
Michael Poellinger, associate dean of integrated technology at Western, said the college is working to arrange a similar delegation from Germany.
Western has also sent its own delegations of students and faculty members to other countries, including Thailand, where two Western instructors are spending part of the summer.
