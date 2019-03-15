The March Onalaska High School Students of the Month:
Grade 9
- Zayed Rayhan, son of Kazi Rayhan and Sharmin Islam
Nominees: Cokie Binegar, Abby Buschmann, Sydney Ferris, Kylie Mohr, Apollo Sheehan and Pa Houa Thao
Grade 10
- Lydia Malecek, daughter of David and Kayah-Bah Malecek
Nominees: Hailey Beaty, Sarena Ham, Sarah Hitchler, Isaac Killilea, Bethany Martz, Krystal Steers and Benjamin Tracey
Grade 11
- Gaozong Vang, daughter of Don Vang and Keo Vang
Nominees: Katherine Copps, Laurel Leitner, Emily Moua, Timothy Nix, Kaitlin Stetzer, Pa Zong Thao and Amy Vang
Grade 12
- Berke Radde, daughter of Cindy Radde
Nominees: Jaden Coles, Abigail Giunta, Nicholas Hops, Kasandra Kucharczyk, RaghuRam Prasad, Garrett Reuter, Brandon Schmit, Emma Thogmartin
Here are the Onalaska High Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for March.
Freshman
- Anthony Lambeau, son of Robert Lambeau
Sophomore
- Nadia Tak, daughter of Tahir Tak and Jimy Chun
Junior
- Jordan Grider, daughter of John and Constance Grider
Senior
- Lucas Boebel, son of Leanne Boebel and Duane Boebel
