Try 3 months for $3

The March Onalaska High School Students of the Month:

Grade 9

  • Zayed Rayhan, son of Kazi Rayhan and Sharmin Islam

Nominees: Cokie Binegar, Abby Buschmann, Sydney Ferris, Kylie Mohr, Apollo Sheehan and Pa Houa Thao

Grade 10

  • Lydia Malecek, daughter of David and Kayah-Bah Malecek

Nominees: Hailey Beaty, Sarena Ham, Sarah Hitchler, Isaac Killilea, Bethany Martz, Krystal Steers and Benjamin Tracey

Grade 11

  • Gaozong Vang, daughter of Don Vang and Keo Vang

Nominees: Katherine Copps, Laurel Leitner, Emily Moua, Timothy Nix, Kaitlin Stetzer, Pa Zong Thao and Amy Vang

Grade 12

  • Berke Radde, daughter of Cindy Radde

Nominees:  Jaden Coles, Abigail Giunta, Nicholas Hops, Kasandra Kucharczyk, RaghuRam Prasad, Garrett Reuter, Brandon Schmit, Emma Thogmartin

Here are the Onalaska High Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for March.

Freshman

  • Anthony Lambeau, son of Robert Lambeau

Sophomore

  • Nadia Tak, daughter of Tahir Tak and Jimy Chun

Junior

  • Jordan Grider, daughter of John and Constance Grider

Senior

  • Lucas Boebel, son of Leanne Boebel and Duane Boebel
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.