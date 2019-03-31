March students of the month for Logan High School:
9th grade
- Brandi Kobernick, daughter of Roger and Toni Kobernick
- Jacob Yanske, child of Patricia Tucker
10th grade
- Blake Bilyeu, child of Joe and Susan Sweazey
- Daniel Baggett, son of Jeff Baggett and Jennifer Mohlenhoff-Baggett
11th grade
- Caleb Trussoni, son of Ronald and Cindy Trussoni
- Samantha Gotz, daughter of Katherine Gotz and Matthew Gotz
12th grade
- Jenna Miller, daughter of Brady and Barbara Martin
- Anya Hirsch, daughter of Matt and Michelle Hirsch
Lacrossroads
- Kejuan Davis, son of Iesha Eason and Eddie Davis
- Halle Ellis, daughter of Larry and Tina Ellis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.