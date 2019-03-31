Try 3 months for $3

March students of the month for Logan High School:

9th grade

  • Brandi Kobernick, daughter of Roger and Toni Kobernick
  • Jacob Yanske, child of Patricia Tucker

10th grade

  • Blake Bilyeu, child of Joe and Susan Sweazey
  • Daniel Baggett, son of Jeff Baggett and Jennifer Mohlenhoff-Baggett

11th grade

  • Caleb Trussoni, son of Ronald and Cindy Trussoni
  • Samantha Gotz, daughter of Katherine Gotz and Matthew Gotz

12th grade

  • Jenna Miller, daughter of Brady and Barbara Martin
  • Anya Hirsch, daughter of Matt and Michelle Hirsch

Lacrossroads

  • Kejuan Davis, son of Iesha Eason and Eddie Davis
  • Halle Ellis, daughter of Larry and Tina Ellis
