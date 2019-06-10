{{featured_button_text}}

The following students were selected as May Students of the Month at Holmen High School:

9th grade

  • Van Maxwell, child of David and Darcy Maxwell

10th grade

  • Cooper Molling, child of David and Heather Molling
  • Amelia Balsley, child of John and Tammy Balsley
  • Sofia Vang, child of Alex Vang and Mee Thao

11th grade

  • Kayla Kertis, child of James and Ellen Kertis

12th grade

  • Autumn Senn, child of Robert and April Senn
