The following students were selected as May Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Van Maxwell, child of David and Darcy Maxwell
10th grade
- Cooper Molling, child of David and Heather Molling
- Amelia Balsley, child of John and Tammy Balsley
- Sofia Vang, child of Alex Vang and Mee Thao
11th grade
- Kayla Kertis, child of James and Ellen Kertis
12th grade
- Autumn Senn, child of Robert and April Senn
