The following students were chosen as the May Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th grade
- Lydia Merfeld, daughter of Colleen Konkel and Mark Merfeld
- Madilyn Picha, daughter of Gary and Stacy Picha
- Dylan Whiteaker, son of Anjie Whiteaker and Michael Whiteaker
7th grade
- Reese Guest, daughter of Kirk and Melanie Guest
- Lindsay Wirth, daughter of Kelly Wirth
- Carson Kinyon, son of Christopher and Amanda Kinyon
8th grade
- Maddy Elsen, daughter of John and Kristin Elsen
- Guillermo Suarez, son of Manuel and Sarah Suarez
- Kade Smith, son of Susan and Craig Sacia and Mike and Lauren Smith
