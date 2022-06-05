Mayo Health and student researchers study sleep in college athletes

Researchers are studying sleep and exercise in college athletes as part of a new study led by the Mayo Clinic Health System and a Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota student.

Findings from the study, published in the International Journal of Exercise Science earlier this spring, suggest that increasing the quality and time of sleep leads to better recovery in athletes. Early morning workouts were also shown to negatively impact sleep.

With the data gathered from the study, researchers can formulate recommendations for coaches and athletes on scheduling training sessions and how to prioritize sleep.

Although it may seem obvious that increasing the time and quality of sleep is beneficial, having data to back up these findings is important for future research, said Joel Ludke, an athletic trainer at the Mayo Clinic and former director of athletic training and sports performance at UW-La Crosse.

“We’ve always had a hunch, sleep is obviously very important for recovery and kind of everything in life, but I don’t know that anybody had truly really looked at what impacts less sleep can have,” Ludke said.

Most college athletes consistently get less sleep than recommended, which is shown to contribute to illness, injury and below optimal performance results. Less sleep also resulted in longer recovery times after training sessions, according to the research.

When early morning workouts were scheduled, athletes consistently got less sleep than on days with either later workouts or no training scheduled. The study also showed that athletes experienced increased anxiety before early morning workouts, usually around oversleeping, which also led to decreased sleep time and quality.

Brandon Merfled, a recent Saint Mary’s graduate who assisted the research team, said he was interested in studying sleep because of his own experiences at as a college athlete.

“At Saint Mary’s, I played baseball there, so I’ve been a part of a lot of these early morning training sessions,” Merfled said. “I took it as kind of being able to learn more about my own situation, and hopefully help others that are gonna go through the same stuff.”

Although having access to this data will aid future studies, researchers said they are aware avoiding early morning workouts and increasing sleep may be a challenge — especially for college students with class schedules and other commitments.

“I think a lot of that comes back to the coach and understanding that, yes, their sport is important and what you’re trying to do is a priority, but understanding all these other demands and making sure that they’re being open to someone needing a day off,” Ludke said.

While avoiding early morning workouts completely is difficult for coaches, they could instead build in lighter practices at the end of the day or film sessions instead.

For athletes themselves, researchers are recommending “good sleep hygiene” practices, like avoiding electronics before bed when an early morning workout is scheduled, said Andrew Jagim, director of sports medicine research at the Mayo Clinic.

Findings from the study also have applications beyond college athletes. Prioritizing sleep quality and time is important for wellness and fitness within the general population, researchers said.

“This is real science where we can take it and put it into real life situations,” said Paul Molling, a physician at Mayo Clinic Health System who oversees research activities.

Future branches of research could explore how nutrition, injury and other types of exercise factor into sleep quality and time.

“I think this really highlights the importance of sleep, whether you’re an active individual, or you’re an ultramarathon runner,” Merfeld said. “It’s very important for pretty much everyone to realize how important sleep is both for recovery and also just for overall quality of life.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.