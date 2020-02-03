Mayo in La Crosse earns top rating from federal agency

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is one of 27 hospitals in the state and 400 hospitals in the country to receive a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CMS, the federal agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid, evaluates hospitals annually on a wide range of criteria — from effectiveness of care, to mortality rates, to use of medical imaging.

Mayo in La Crosse is one of 13 Mayo hospitals to receive five stars, the agency’s highest rating. The announcement comes three months after the hospital earned an “A” patient safety grade from the nonprofit Leapfrog Group.

“CMS is a government agency, and this is not something you pay for, so this is highly meaningful to us,” said Dr. Paul Mueller, Mayo’s regional vice president. “For patients, when they’re choosing a system for care, we’d think that those ratings would be important to them.”

CMS evaluated more than 4,000 health-care providers and assigned roughly half either three or four stars. By earning five, Mayo placed in the top 10% of hospitals and ranked among a small handful of western Wisconsin providers.

