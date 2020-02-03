Mayo in La Crosse earns top rating from federal agency

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is one of 27 hospitals in the state and 400 hospitals in the country to receive a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
CMS, the federal agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid, evaluates hospitals annually on a wide range of criteria — from effectiveness of care, to mortality rates, to use of medical imaging.
Mayo in La Crosse is one of 13 Mayo hospitals to receive five stars, the agency’s highest rating. The announcement comes three months after the hospital earned an “A” patient safety grade from the nonprofit Leapfrog Group.
“CMS is a government agency, and this is not something you pay for, so this is highly meaningful to us,” said Dr. Paul Mueller, Mayo’s regional vice president. “For patients, when they’re choosing a system for care, we’d think that those ratings would be important to them.”
CMS evaluated more than 4,000 health-care providers and assigned roughly half either three or four stars. By earning five, Mayo placed in the top 10% of hospitals and ranked among a small handful of western Wisconsin providers.
Also receiving five stars were Mayo in Eau Claire, Mayo in Menomonie and Southwest Health Center in Platteville. Mayo’s flagship facility in Rochester also earned the highest possible rating.
Mueller, who previously led Mayo-Rochester’s Division of General Internal Medicine, said the La Crosse hospital provides the same quality of care that patients have come to expect in Rochester.
“It’s important to us that patients have a good experience, be treated with respect and feel comfortable with their nurses and physicians,” Mueller said. “We want to ensure quality and safety that is on par with anywhere throughout Mayo Clinic.”
Mike Morrey, Mayo’s chair of administration in southwestern Wisconsin, called the five-star rating a testament to “the great work of our staff and providers, our nurses, our physicians and our support personnel.”
“It takes a team effort,” he said.
Overall, Wisconsin has more five-star hospitals than every state except California and Texas. The only one-star hospital in the state is Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
