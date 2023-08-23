McDonell Area Catholic Schools President Molly Bushman was expected to unveil new mission and vision statements for the school during the Annual Family Fun Night on Wednesday, Aug. 23. However, given the excessive heat index Wednesday, the school decided to reschedule Family Fun Night.

Family Fun Night will now take place from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Following the event, a home football game is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.

Family Fun Night kicks off the school year for staff, students and parents with an evening of friends, fun, prayer, food and community, a McDonell Area Catholic Schools statement said.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Friday for festivities including school clubs, volunteers and local community organizations’ booths, family games and activities.

At 5:30 p.m. attendees will gather on the east lawn for announcements and prayer before Bushman welcomes and introduces this year’s new teachers, welcomes back returning staff, faculty, new and returning families, and unveils the new mission and vision of McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

New chaplain the Rev. Alex Kren will also bless families, staff, students and the school.

Last year close to 500 people attended Family Fun Night.

This year the school welcomes many new faculty, and an additional 120 new students and their families, adding to an increasing enrollment trend over the last few years.