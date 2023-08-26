McDonell Area Catholic Schools and the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District have been working to address heat in school facilities during unseasonably warm weather.

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has come up with a temporary fix for cooling two local schools after parents and students at elementary schools in the district expressed concern over a lack of air conditioning at Hillcrest and Jim Falls elementary schools at the June and July school board meetings. The district has purchased window units and installed spot coolers to help keep classrooms from getting too warm.

The school board has been working to resolve the concerns throughout the summer. Options were limited due to infrastructure limitations in the aging buildings. Both Hillcrest and Jim Falls lack the physical infrastructure for centralized cooling. That’s made addressing the issue more complicated and expensive.

Chippewa Falls school district executive director of business services and finance Chad Trowbridge said at Jim Falls Elementary, relocation of electrical outlets is underway to power 10 new window air conditioners purchased from Amundson Appliance for $4,000.

At Hillcrest Elementary, electricians are identifying outlets that can be used for spot coolers without overloading circuits that are shared between spaces. Trowbridge said this will require most non-educational items be unplugged to make sure the spot coolers, which have been rented from United Rentals, don’t cause shorts in the electrical system.

“The big thing I think we’re going to wind up struggling with is getting staff to know that non-educational items aren’t running so that we don’t pop fuses,” Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeffrey Holmes said Tuesday.

The spot coolers, which were installed earlier in the week, require temporary ducting from the area where the outlets are located. The cost of the rented spot coolers is $14,800 per month, according to Trowbridge.

“Hats off to our maintenance crew, having our window plates ready, ready to cut holes, plug the ductwork, just making sure everything was ready,” Trowbridge said. “We had all the units running today over at Hillcrest. We didn’t have any issues. So it made a difference fairly quickly. They’re not going to be a perfect solution, but it’s something that will certainly help and I was surprised at how quickly they cooled down. There’s nobody there right now, so it’s not a full blown test here. But you know, we’ll know more here in the next few days.”

Holmes said he appreciates the work Trowbridge has done in overseeing the project throughout the summer.

“He looked at it from multiple angles,” Holmes said. “The work that he did with the electricians in making sure that Jim Falls is now able to support those window units and that Hillcrest is able to have spot coolers was great.”

McDonnell schools

McDonell Area Catholic Schools has had similar heat issues since its buildings were erected in 1965, just a year after Hillcrest Elementary.

“We do not have central air in any of our buildings. We do have mini-splits and window units in some areas. So we utilize those, as well as fans, for indoor climate control as best we can,” said McDonell Area Catholic Schools System President Molly Bushman.

Any rooms that get consistently used over the summer have a window or floor unit for cooling, Bushman said.

But that doesn’t completely solve the problem.

“Our biggest challenge is actually large communal areas like the commons, the auditorium and the gymnasium, which obviously can’t be served by window units,” she said. “We do have plans and funding in place to add AC to our auditorium. So that is just a matter of time, and then we’re hoping to extend that to our other common areas.”

Bushman said the school has 90% of the funding necessary to install air conditioning in the auditorium and is working with contractors to make necessary plans for the upgrade. A donation from BA Mason Trust funded a large portion of the costs for the air conditioning in the auditorium, Bushman said.

She said ideally the renovation will happen before the summer of 2024.

Bushman said the school monitors the weather for excessive heat warnings. The school has a heat safety plan should a heat warning be issued before the renovations are in place.

Since students return to class for the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, there is some concern about heat impacting students and staff, especially considering temperatures in Chippewa Falls hit the triple-digits this week.

“It looks like it’s not supposed to be as hot next week. We’ll be monitoring that. If we do have an excessive heat warning next week we may choose to either have virtual instruction or a rescheduled school day out of caution of course for student safety,” she said. “We encourage everyone to dress for the weather to stay hydrated, to limit outdoor activity and just use common sense.”