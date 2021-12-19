Meet the Extra Effort students: Scholarship fund receives $15,000 anonymous gift

You’ll begin to meet the new class of Tribune Extra Effort students today, with the first story published featuring Catherine Hurlburt of Arcadia High School.

Other stories will follow, at least once a week, as we receive nominations from schools in our region.

This is the 26th year of the Tribune’s Extra Effort scholarship program, and like every year it will recognize high school seniors who have overcome obstacles and met challenges on their way to graduating and planning further education.

These are often remarkable stories of courage and persistence, and many times Extra Effort may be the first award the student receives. But it is a special one, and it comes with a scholarship from area colleges or individual or organization donors.

In recent months we made a move that will make this award even more special. Extra Effort now is partnering with the La Crosse Community Foundation, and that means community members can help support this unique program if they choose.

Any contributions are welcome and will go directly to Extra Effort students. Our aim through this partnership is to increase the scholarship awards.

Already the community has responded. and impressively so. Earlier this month a $15,000 anonymous donation arrived for the Tribune Extra Effort fund at the foundation.

As of today, the Tribune Extra Effort fund has $61,000, according to Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation.

“Broadening support for students enables greater success for us all,” Schloegel said. “Scholarship support that students receive from their own community seems to instill a greater sense of belonging — and motivation — to make it through their higher education. The students feel a greater sense of accountability.”

It’s all a win-win, as I said when we announced the move to the foundation. It’s exciting to grow an important and longstanding program that benefits local students with new community support.

It’s easy to donate, and gifts now qualify for tax deductions. To give online visit www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main Street, Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Gifts for 2022 Extra Effort students can be made until January 14, 2022, Schloegel said.

To date, we’ve received Extra Effort student nominations from Arcadia, Bangor, Black River Falls, Brookwood, Caledonia, Logan, Logan LaCrossroads, Luther, Onalaska, Viroqua, Westby and Whitehall.

Thanks to our school contacts for sending in the nominations so we could begin reporting the stories.

Nominations are due from the rest of the schools by January 13, or the end of January at the latest. All of our school contacts were notified of the deadline in September and again in November. They will receive another email in early January. Any questions should be sent to me.

We plan to honor the Tribune Extra Efforts students and their families at a scholarship ceremony on May 4 at the Lunda Center at Western Technical College.

After two years of awarding the scholarships in virtual events during the pandemic, an in-person presentation will go a long way to recognize the students for their achievement.

Thanks to everyone involved with Extra Effort. You are making an incredible difference, helping local students get a big lift toward their careers.

Bob Heisse is executive editor of the Tribune and the River Valley Media Group. He can be reached at bob.heisse@lee.net or 608-791-8285.

