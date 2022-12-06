 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meeting for potential La Crosse School Board candidates Dec. 7

The La Crosse School Board will host an information meeting about the upcoming spring election.

Anyone interested in running is encouraged to attend the meeting set for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be broadcast virtually via Google Meet.

Residents planning to attend the workshop are asked to RSVP to the superintendent’s office by sending an email to lsteiger@lacrossesd.org or by calling 608-789-7659 to register for the meeting and obtain the Google Meet link.

Four seats are up for non-partisan general election set for April 3, 2023. A primary, if necessary, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21. The terms of office are for three 3-year terms and one 1-year term. New terms being April 24.

Incumbents are Laurie Cooper Stoll, Brenda Leahy, Emily Mootz, and Shaundel Spivey. Stoll and Spivey have both filed a declaration of non-candidacy.

To be placed on the spring ballot, nomination papers must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the office of the school district clerk, 807 East Avenue South, La Crosse.

The first day to circulate nomination papers was Dec. 1.

Information about the role of a board member is available in the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Guide for Candidates.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

