Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for April/May are:
Grade 7
Emilee Papenfuss, daughter of Janell Quall
Willard Radcliffe, son of Chris and Rebecca Radcliffe
Damian Brawner, son of Jase Brawner and Heather Thomas
Grade 8
Lesley Moua, daughter of Vue Moua and Mia Zoua
Grade 9
Danica Stello, daughter of Brent and Heather Stello
Preston Storandt, son of Ryan Storandt and Gennalynn Watring
Grade 10
Emma Rozek, daughter of Geoffrey and Lindsay Rozek
Macy Dobbs, daughter of Richard and Daina Dobbs
Isaiah Erickson, son of Elizabeth Dobbs
Grade 11
Ethan Grant, son of Mike Grant and Ariel Kish
Robert Fredrick, son of Jeff and Kim Fredrick
Grade 12
Rachel Fredrick, daughter of Jeff and Kim Fredrick
Megan Oehler, daughter of Jerry and Marcy Oehler