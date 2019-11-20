Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for October:
Grade 7
- Isabella Libke, daughter of Amber and Steve Libke
Grade 8
- Melina Vang, daughter of Yeng Her and Bee Vang
Grade 9
- Jazmin Wagner, daughter of Mindy Wagner and Brandon Wagner
Grade 10
- Trent Laufenberg, son of Brock and Dawn Laufenberg
Grade 11
- Reese Zeman, son of Kari and Shane Zeman
Grade 12
- Kaitlyn Opland, daughter of Aaron and Nancy Opland
