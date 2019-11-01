The Melrose-Mindoro Middle and High School students of the month for September:
7th grade
- Rawlins Clark, son of Joe and Nikki Clark
8th grade
- Sofia Gonzalez, daughter of Jill Kramer and Carlos Gonzalez
9th grade
- Angelica Waughtal, daughter of Cindy and Jeff Waughtal
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
10th grade
- Maddie Dobbs, daughter of Daina and Rick Dobbs
11th grade
- Teagan Frey, daughter of Kim Torres and Scott Frey
12th grade
- Nikita Nielsen, daughter of Paul and Jennifer Nielsen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.