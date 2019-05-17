Graduation ceremonies for Melrose-Mindoro High School will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the high school gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Sydney Brown. Salutatorian: Erika Simmons.
Candidates for graduation: Josie Anderson, Christine Berger, Braxton Brown, Sydney Brown, Vanessa Buchda, Ethan Byom, Dezmond Carlson-Young, Connor Christopherson, Katie Christopherson, Patrick Corcoran-Evans, Payton Corcoran-Evans, Shannon Delphey, Emma Ernstes, Brett Gerdes, Anna Giertych, Trent Hale, Brockdan Hanson, Lillian Hartwig, Donovan Haugen, Aaron Hegenbart, Nathan Hruza, Ty Jenniges, Sheradyn Johnson, Chasadie Jones, Karissa Kaiser, Hunter Kastenschmidt, Zachary Kelley, Gabrielle Kinnear, Derek Larson, Landon Lockington, Samuel Mayer, Devin McCoy, Trevor Olson, Hunter Owen, Brady Patterson, Xiomarallely Perez, Carrie Pfaff, Patrick Ploor, James Polenz, Kealsey Rinartz, Dawson Rommel, Gabrielle Ruffi, Logan Schroeder, Colton Sime, Erika Simmons, Austin Spors, Caleb Stair, Kyle Stair, DaKoda Windsor, Emily Windsor and Faith Windsor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.