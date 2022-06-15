Micah Averbeck named new principal of La Crosse Polytechnic School and virtual academy

A longtime La Crosse teacher has been named the new principal of the School District of La Crosse’s Polytechnic School and virtual academy, according to a release from the district Wednesday afternoon.

Micah Averbeck will lead both the Polytechnic School and the Coulee Region Virtual Academy beginning on July 1 after being approved by the school board.

Averbeck has been an educator at Central High School for 14 years, serving as a teacher, performing arts coordinator, music department chair, orchestra director, and a leader in bringing music to other schools in the district.

“I have a passion for working with people and building strong relationships between families, school staff and the community,” Averbeck said in a statement.

He said, “I believe the most effective educational leaders are those who stay grounded and understand their student, family and staff needs so they can best support the learning experiences of all involved. I lead others by how I want to be led: with care, effort, sensitivity to needs and clarity.”

The La Crosse Polytechnic is an alternative project-based school in the district that aims to bring students out of the classroom and into the community to do their learning. The CRVA is a pandemic-prompted new learning opportunity that lets students attend classes virtually.

Averbeck graduated from UW-Madison in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in music education, and from Viterbo University in 2020 with a master’s degree in leadership.

Superintendent Aaron Engel said in a statement that Averbeck is a “distinguished educational leader.”

“He is mindful and people-centered, and his disposition and interpersonal skill set make him a favorite among students, families and colleagues,” Engel said.

