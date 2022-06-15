 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Micah Averbeck named new principal of La Crosse Polytechnic School and virtual academy

A longtime La Crosse teacher has been named the new principal of the School District of La Crosse’s Polytechnic School and virtual academy, according to a release from the district Wednesday afternoon.

Micah Averbeck will lead both the Polytechnic School and the Coulee Region Virtual Academy beginning on July 1 after being approved by the school board.

Micah Averbeck, new principal of La Crosse Polytechnic School and the Coulee Region Virtual Academy.

Averbeck has been an educator at Central High School for 14 years, serving as a teacher, performing arts coordinator, music department chair, orchestra director, and a leader in bringing music to other schools in the district.

“I have a passion for working with people and building strong relationships between families, school staff and the community,” Averbeck said in a statement.

He said, “I believe the most effective educational leaders are those who stay grounded and understand their student, family and staff needs so they can best support the learning experiences of all involved. I lead others by how I want to be led: with care, effort, sensitivity to needs and clarity.”

The La Crosse Polytechnic is an alternative project-based school in the district that aims to bring students out of the classroom and into the community to do their learning. The CRVA is a pandemic-prompted new learning opportunity that lets students attend classes virtually.

Averbeck graduated from UW-Madison in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in music education, and from Viterbo University in 2020 with a master’s degree in leadership.

Superintendent Aaron Engel said in a statement that Averbeck is a “distinguished educational leader.”

“He is mindful and people-centered, and his disposition and interpersonal skill set make him a favorite among students, families and colleagues,” Engel said.

