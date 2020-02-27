$49 million UW-La Crosse Fieldhouse clears last hurdle

MADISON — A $49 million project that would construct a fieldhouse, indoor track and soccer facilities on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus cleared its final hurdle Thursday with the State Building Commission’s approval.

UW-La Crosse Vice Chancellor Bob Hetzel looked back at years of planning and a $17 million budget increase that will transform the east side of the campus.

“We didn’t know that it would take six years but I’m delighted today to be over that final hurdle,” Hetzel said.

Funding is split 50-50 between an increase in segregated fees students approved in 2014 and university program revenue.

The project is expected to create about 800 construction jobs. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and be completed by December 2022, according to the university.

“We’ve been planning on this for six years and accumulating funds which is how we’ve been able to afford the financing” without using tax dollars, Hetzel said.

At this point, the fieldhouse will simply be called the Fieldhouse, but naming rights are available should the UW-La Crosse Foundation identify a suitable donor, Hetzel said.