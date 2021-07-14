Mother of Sandy Hook survivor speaks on healing, school safety in La Crosse

A friendship quickly formed as Murphy shared football knowledge and encouraged Reichen's love of the game. As football became Reichen's passion, it also redirected his focus. Carly Posey played a video of Reichen saying that he thinks about football "85 percent" of the time, and his father, Dave, estimating that Reichen has worn out at least 50 footballs.

Murphy has since moved with his fiance to San Diego, but he remains close to the family. Carly Posey and Murphy will speak together at a presentation in Virginia next month.

"We're still super close," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carly Posey also found an outlet as mission director for iloveyouguys.org, which assists schools with crisis response management. She said any program on the website can be downloaded at no cost.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for schools to implement emergency protocols as they can," she said. "It's super easy for schools to implement our programs."

Scott Johnson, building and grounds manager/safety coordinator for the La Crosse School District, said school safety protocols have been transformed during the past 20 years.