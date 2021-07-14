Mother of Sandy Hook survivor speaks on healing, school safety in La Crosse

When 20-year-old Adam Lanza entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut nine years ago with a Bushmaster XM15-ES rifle, he not only shot and killed 20 children and six adults, he also left behind survivors who witnessed the massacre.
One of them was first grader Reichen Posey. For nearly a year, he wouldn't walk in the front yard of his own home.
"He didn't have the focus to go outside," his mother Carly Posey said.
Posey shared her family's story Wednesday at La Crosse Central High School before a statewide meeting of Wisconsin school custodial and safety personnel. She said "people and relationships" are the most important things for anyone who has survived a tragedy.
"I think people have to realize that you're not going to be able to go through something like that on your own," Posey said. "You need support. Everyone who goes through a tragedy is going to need that network of support."
Reichen found support from a fellow mass shooting survivor after the family moved to Colorado. Jordan Murphy, a fullback for the University of Colorado football team, was inside a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, when a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people while wounding 70 others. Carly Posey learned about Murphy's story and reached out to arrange a meeting between Murphy and her son.
A friendship quickly formed as Murphy shared football knowledge and encouraged Reichen's love of the game. As football became Reichen's passion, it also redirected his focus. Carly Posey played a video of Reichen saying that he thinks about football "85 percent" of the time, and his father, Dave, estimating that Reichen has worn out at least 50 footballs.
Murphy has since moved with his fiance to San Diego, but he remains close to the family. Carly Posey and Murphy will speak together at a presentation in Virginia next month.
"We're still super close," she said.
Carly Posey also found an outlet as mission director for iloveyouguys.org, which assists schools with crisis response management. She said any program on the website can be downloaded at no cost.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for schools to implement emergency protocols as they can," she said. "It's super easy for schools to implement our programs."
Scott Johnson, building and grounds manager/safety coordinator for the La Crosse School District, said school safety protocols have been transformed during the past 20 years.
"It used to be every door was open; visitors could come and go," he said. "Now everything is streamlined through a main, secure entrance. We check our visitors ... everyone knows the person that's here is here for a reason."
Johnson said the district continues to implement evacuation drills and is stressing "reunification" to account for every student as soon as possible after the drill ends. He acknowledged it's a "tough balance" between crisis preparation and reassuring students that school is a safe place.
"We sit down with law enforcement to make sure we aren't doing drills that create trauma," Johnson said. "Our administrators are welcoming, but at the same time they're keeping an eye out for anything out of the ordinary."
Carly Posey said she never thought she would be speaking out as a school safety advocate prior to the Sandy Hook tragedy.
"At first, I didn't want to (speak) at all. This is not my personality to talk in front of people and definitely not to be on camera," she said. "But I had a different priority after the tragedy. I wanted to get my family healthy again ... and I didn't want anyone else to go through what we went through. I wanted something to positive to come out of the tragedy."
"We want to make it as easy as possible for schools to implement emergency protocols as they can. It's super easy ... to implement our (free) programs."
Carly Posey, member of iloveyouguys.org