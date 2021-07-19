Movies at park start July 30 in La Crescent

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education and Honor DiDonato, State Farm Insurance, are kicking off the Friday Family Night at the Movie Series with an outdoor movie.

Looking for a fun family activity on a Friday night? Look no further! By popular demand, we are bringing back this fun family event series and we are kicking it off with an outdoor movie!

We show great family-friendly movies.

Admission is free! Bring your chair/blanket, bug spray, and flashlight, and join us at the Water Treatment Plant near Vetsch Park.

Reasonably priced concessions will be available for purchase.

We will be viewing the movie, "Onward" at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 30. (rain date Aug. 6) at Michael E. Albrecht Water Treatment Plant, Vetsch Park, 728 2nd St. N., La Crescent.

This event is co-sponsored by Honor Didonato, State Farm Insurance.

Future movies at the La Crescent-Hokah Fine Arts Center are "Beethoven" (Aug. 20) and "Up" (Sept. 24). These movies will be at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0