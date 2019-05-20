In honor of the newly declared Wisconsin School Garden Day, GROW La Crosse invites all to bring their own lunch to eat at 11 a.m. May 23 at the GROW Hamilton garden, 807 Johnson St. The lunch will be followed by a discussion on school garden education and observing a class.
Wisconsin has emerged as a national leader in garden-based education, and on Thursday schools, early care and education sites, nonprofit educational sites, and youth garden programs throughout Wisconsin are invited to participate in garden-related lessons and activities.
In preparation for Thursday, Teresa Semlar's second grade glass will be in the garden at 10:30 a.m Tuesday at Hintgen Elementary School, 3505 28th S. S.
They will be learning about "caring work," including planting and preparing the garden. This is one of the spring garden lessons with GROW, the premier garden organization in the area, providing more than 1,500 children each year with garden lessons.
Participants are asked to check in at the school office on Tuesday before coming to the garden.
For more information, call 608-397-1269 or visit growlacrosse.org.
