Nearly 65% of La Crosse households respond to census so far, but low response from students

“That’s why we’re trying to particularly focus on that area,” said Tim Acklin of the city planning department, who also serves on the city’s Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.

“How do we get to them to just kind of get the word out?” he added.

This is the first year that the census form is being offered online — 56% of all La Crosse households have chosen that route when responding — which makes it easier for students who may have temporarily moved back home to still fill out their form.

Students already struggle knowing how to fill out the census form: What address should I use if my family lives in another city but I go to school in La Crosse? If I have roommates, do I count them in my household?

And COVID-19 created an added layer of confusion: I’m home now, so what address should I use?

“I think there’s just been a lack of understanding of where they’ve been filling out their address on their census,” Acklin said.

“They’re supposed to be filling it out here with their school address,” he added. “It was already tough to get them to fill it out anyway and when COVID hit it was even harder.

“It’s just been a struggle,” Acklin said.