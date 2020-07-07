Nearly 65% of La Crosse households respond to census so far, but low response from students

In latest reports, 64.8% of all households in the city of La Crosse have responded to the U.S. 2020 Census since the first forms were mailed in March.
But 2020 has included plenty of barriers for a complete count, specifically in counting college students, an already tough population to encourage responses from. Students were suddenly sent home mid-semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them before receiving their census mailing.
“It’s hard to tell, but I would say that we’re probably a little behind where we’re hoping to be,” said Lisa Kilmer, the region’s United States Census Bureau representative, who noted that in 2010, 77.7% of La Crosse households responded to the census.
While early responses aren’t categorized by demographics, officials said that areas with predominantly off-campus student housing are responding at half the rate of neighborhoods with single-family residences.
Specifically, areas near all three of La Crosse’s campuses and downtown La Crosse have response rates in the 40% range. In comparison, the neighborhood just east to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has a response rate of roughly 80%.
“That’s why we’re trying to particularly focus on that area,” said Tim Acklin of the city planning department, who also serves on the city’s Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.
“How do we get to them to just kind of get the word out?” he added.
This is the first year that the census form is being offered online — 56% of all La Crosse households have chosen that route when responding — which makes it easier for students who may have temporarily moved back home to still fill out their form.
Students already struggle knowing how to fill out the census form: What address should I use if my family lives in another city but I go to school in La Crosse? If I have roommates, do I count them in my household?
And COVID-19 created an added layer of confusion: I’m home now, so what address should I use?
“I think there’s just been a lack of understanding of where they’ve been filling out their address on their census,” Acklin said.
“They’re supposed to be filling it out here with their school address,” he added. “It was already tough to get them to fill it out anyway and when COVID hit it was even harder.
“It’s just been a struggle,” Acklin said.
Members of the census committee have been brainstorming how to target the low-response areas more, including posting more on social media and holding a physical presence in the neighborhoods, handing out signs and fliers.
The group is also receiving help from the city’s three universities in locking down contact information for students who live off-campus.
Other cities in the area are seeing higher response rates, too. In Holmen, 76.1% of households have responded, and in Onalaska, 77.5% have responded.
Overall, La Crosse County has a response rate of 70.4%, and the state of Wisconsin has a response rate of 68.8%.
But for communities, getting a complete count means more than proving good civic engagement from its citizens — an accurate count is crucial for funding from state and federal governments.
Currently, certain population thresholds are set for communities that alot specific amounts of funding to them, and the city of La Crosse sits right on the edge of one at just more than 51,000 people.
When you add that roughly 12,000 of those people are students, it makes counting them even more crucial to lock down another decade of dollars to support roads, schools, free and reduced lunches, fire departments and grants for low-income households.
Officials have extended the deadline to respond to the census to Oct. 31. You can fill out your form online at 2020census.gov or find more info to respond in alternative ways.
“They’re supposed to be filling it out here with their school address. It was already tough to get them to fill it out anyway and when COVID hit it was even harder.” Tim Acklin,
city planning department
“It’s hard to tell, but I would say that we’re probably a little behind where we’re hoping to be.” Lisa Kilmer, region’s Census Bureau rep
"It's hard to tell, but I would say that we're probably a little behind where we're hoping to be."
Lisa Kilmer, region's Census Bureau rep
"They're supposed to be filling it out here with their school address. It was already tough to get them to fill it out anyway and when COVID hit it was even harder."
Tim Acklin, city planning department
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!