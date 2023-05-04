Twenty-four area high school seniors were awarded scholarships Wednesday during the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Scholarship Award Night at UW-La Crosse.

The Extra Effort program, sponsored by the Tribune and La Crosse Community Foundation, awarded nearly $80,000 in scholarships.

The students and their stories were profiled in a series of articles published by the Tribune that highlighted how they overcame adversity.

"Thank you for all that you've done to inspire us in the work that we do," UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said.

Former La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham said the program benefits not only the scholarship recipients, but also the schools and the community.

"We're so very, very proud of you. You've shared your stories and your courage, your talents and your character," he said. "Talent is a gift. Character is a choice. We admire the choices you've made under the most difficult of circumstances."

“Congratulations to all of this year’s scholarship recipients,” said River Valley Media Group executive editor Todd Krysiak. “I also want to thank all of the generous donors who make the Tribune Extra Effort program possible, as well as the La Crosse Community Foundation for partnering with us to administer these awards.”

Scholarships and their recipients are:

Judith Corbett Hutchens: Shristi Jotham, Sparta

Jim Hutchens: Liliana Vera-Witt, Brookwood

Community Giving Fund at LCF: David Smith, Melrose-Mindoro

Franke Fund at LCF: Darik Moilien, Westby

Diana Schermerhorn: Bayron Urbina Cabrera, Arcadia

Gretchen Burns: Tom Troendle, Kee-Lansing

Anonymous fund at TCF: Holly Pirk, Whitehall

Johns Flaherty Collins SC: Juan Lopez, Blair-Taylor

Randy Smith Leadership Fund: Maddy Sather, La Crosse Logan

Neil Hengst Fund: Irina Bradley, Holmen

AAUW: Aubrey Hass, La Crosse Central

Mary Jo & Shawn Werner: Cory Falconer, La Crescent-Hokah

Trust Point: Braden Slama, Onalaska

Marine Credit Union Foundation: Katelyn Tappa, Tomah

George & Betty Kruck: Mirian Larson, Onalaska Luther

Rusty & Gail Cunningham: Tyson Hardy, Prairie du Chien

Additional scholarship recipients are:

Caitlinn Smith, Aquinas

Arrianna Martin, Bangor

Evan Voss, Black River Falls

Ivy Thoreson, Cashton

Harley Schams, De Soto

Jordan Kreger, G-E-T

Lexi Edgerly, Viroqua

Macey Tauscher, West Salem