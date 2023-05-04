Twenty-four area high school seniors were awarded scholarships Wednesday during the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Scholarship Award Night at UW-La Crosse.
The Extra Effort program, sponsored by the Tribune and La Crosse Community Foundation, awarded nearly $80,000 in scholarships.
The students and their stories were profiled in a series of articles published by the Tribune that highlighted how they overcame adversity.
"Thank you for all that you've done to inspire us in the work that we do," UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said.
Former La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham said the program benefits not only the scholarship recipients, but also the schools and the community.
"We're so very, very proud of you. You've shared your stories and your courage, your talents and your character," he said. "Talent is a gift. Character is a choice. We admire the choices you've made under the most difficult of circumstances."
“Congratulations to all of this year’s scholarship recipients,” said River Valley Media Group executive editor Todd Krysiak. “I also want to thank all of the generous donors who make the Tribune Extra Effort program possible, as well as the La Crosse Community Foundation for partnering with us to administer these awards.”
Scholarships and their recipients are:
Judith Corbett Hutchens: Shristi Jotham, Sparta
Jim Hutchens: Liliana Vera-Witt, Brookwood
Community Giving Fund at LCF: David Smith, Melrose-Mindoro
Franke Fund at LCF: Darik Moilien, Westby
Diana Schermerhorn: Bayron Urbina Cabrera, Arcadia
Gretchen Burns: Tom Troendle, Kee-Lansing
Anonymous fund at TCF: Holly Pirk, Whitehall
Johns Flaherty Collins SC: Juan Lopez, Blair-Taylor
Randy Smith Leadership Fund: Maddy Sather, La Crosse Logan
Neil Hengst Fund: Irina Bradley, Holmen
AAUW: Aubrey Hass, La Crosse Central
Mary Jo & Shawn Werner: Cory Falconer, La Crescent-Hokah
Trust Point: Braden Slama, Onalaska
Marine Credit Union Foundation: Katelyn Tappa, Tomah
George & Betty Kruck: Mirian Larson, Onalaska Luther
Rusty & Gail Cunningham: Tyson Hardy, Prairie du Chien
Additional scholarship recipients are:
Caitlinn Smith, Aquinas
Arrianna Martin, Bangor
Evan Voss, Black River Falls
Ivy Thoreson, Cashton
Harley Schams, De Soto
Jordan Kreger, G-E-T
Lexi Edgerly, Viroqua
Macey Tauscher, West Salem
The Tribune Extra Effort scholarship program is its 27th year, supported by our local colleges and donors throughout the community.