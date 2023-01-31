New committee eyed to study elementary schools in La Crosse

The School District of La Crosse is preparing to take a detailed look at its elementary schools.

Superintendent Aaron Engel said there are plans to form a Facilities Advisory Committee that will begin meeting in April. He spoke of the committee Tuesday during an hour-long discussion with the La Crosse Tribune editorial board.

He said the committee will spend most of its time examining the district's nine elementary school buildings.

"It will be a comprehensive look, but emphasis initially will be on the elementary schools," Engel said.

The school board has yet to appoint any members or establish meeting dates. Engel anticipates 20 to 30 people will serve on the committee. He expects the committee to have a report ready by next January.

"We'll take a hard look at the data and trends and provide some recommendations," he said.

Engel spoke one week after the school board voted to close one of its middle schools. The board voted to end operations at Lincoln Middle School at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Engel said all three middle schools, including Logan and Longfellow, are operating at under 50 percent capacity. He said Lincoln was chosen for closure because it's the oldest of the three and is the most expensive to maintain.

"Every person I've talked to in the district told me we've been talking about (closing Lincoln) for a long time," he said. "It's been something we've talked about for 25 years."

Engel said closing Lincoln will simplify attendance areas and create more consistent north-south attendance zones.

"Having nine elementary schools, three middle schools and two high schools creates boundary lines that are very confusing for parents," Engel said. "Kids regularly get split from their friends at each transition. We're working toward a more defined feeder-school system."

Engel said closing Lincoln, which has an enrollment of 323 students, will save the district $1.5 million per year.

He said there are no plans to revisit the situation with the district's two high schools. Last fall, voters decisively defeated a $195 million referendum that would have merged Central and Logan high schools into one new facility on the city's south side. The referendum would have also closed all three middle schools and converted the Logan and Central buildings into 6-8 middle schools.

Operating referendum

The board voted last week to place an operating referendum on the April 4 ballot that would allow the district to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by $10 million per year over the next six years. It would replace an operating referendum that expires at the end of the next school year.

Engel said the referendum is needed because state aid hasn't kept pace with inflation since 2008. He said the gap has cost the district $19.8 million in lost revenue. He said the referendum, while helpful, "doesn't come close to replacing that $19.2 million in under-funding."

If passed, the referendum would increase school property taxes by 17 cents per $1,000.

