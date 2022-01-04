New Image Women's Ministries is offering a study for women beginning Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 am. The theme for the 7 week study will be, “Finding I AM.” This is a non-denominational study and all women are encouraged to attend. Sessions are held at Christ Is Lord Church in Onalaska. There is no charge for the study or for child care. Pre-registration is not necessary. For more information or for a brochure with more details, call Kristi Nelson at 608.790.4053.
New Images women's winter study
