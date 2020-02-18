New master's program at UW-La Crosse designed to address cybersecurity talent gap

A new program at UW-La Crosse and other UW System schools is designed to address a regional shortage of cybersecurity experts.

The Board of Regents has approved the creation of a 12-course, 34-credit online master’s program in cybersecurity — a collaborative effort by UW-L, UW Extended Campus and seven other universities in the system.

If it receives final approval by the Higher Learning Commission, the program will launch in September.

“I think this is a really innovative program, because we’ll be teaching the technical skills, but we’ll also be teaching the communication skills,” said Jennifer Butler Modaff, the program’s academic director at UW-L. “When we talk to businesses, they have a lot more openings than they have staff. So I think there are real job opportunities for students who graduate.”

The program begins with a series of core classes before branching off into four unique tracks: digital forensics, cyber response, governance and leadership, and security architecture.

Butler Modaff said she and other faculty built the curriculum after receiving feedback from industry leaders. Classes will include elements of computer science, engineering, communications, economics and mathematics.