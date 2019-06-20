The new president of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents says he will continue to fight for Phase 2 of UW-La Crosse’s Prairie Springs Science Center, after Republicans last week struck the project from their capital budget proposal.
“We will continue to champion Prairie Springs because it fits with what we’re hearing from the business and civic communities across the state,” said Drew Peterson, who was elected to a one-year term by a unanimous vote of the board earlier this month. “We have a serious lack of supply of engineers, RNs and people who work in finance. (Projects like Prairie Springs) help us have a strong, well-developed workforce.”
The first phase of Prairie Springs, the construction of a lab and research facility, was completed last summer. The $83 million second phase would replace Cowley Hall, which houses classrooms and faculty offices, and which has outlived its usefulness, school officials say.
The Board of Regents listed Prairie Springs Phase 2 as a priority in its capital budget request to the state, and the project was included in Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget proposal.
Republicans on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted down Prairie Springs Phase 2, along with a new residence hall at UW-L, in a move roundly criticized by local Democratic lawmakers.
Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said that, among all UW campuses, UW-L was dealt the worst hand.
“It is disappointing for our campus, our students and our community that Republican lawmakers are singling out UW-L with massive cuts rather than invest(ing) in the economic success of our state,” she said.
Peterson, who became an ex-officio member of the Board of Regents in 2013 and was appointed to a full term by Gov. Scott Walker in 2015, said UW-L was “a victim of having many deserving projects scattered across the state.”
UW-L will continue to draft plans for Prairie Springs Phase 2, administrators say, since lawmakers could still add it to their final proposal.
It will be up to Evers, who has been a vocal proponent of the project, to sign or veto the spending bill once it reaches his desk.
Peterson priorities
Peterson is the senior vice president of corporate affairs for TDS Telecom, a large telecommunications company headquartered in Madison.
He previously served as the president of the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, making him a member of the Board of Regents.
As president, Peterson said he will have three main priorities:
- Fostering partnerships between universities and the private sector.
- Eliminating barriers to student success, including behavioral health issues.
- And advocating for public and private investment in the UW System.
Peterson praised the governor’s latest appointments to the board — a trio that includes UW-L student Olivia Woodmansee — as well as the board’s “gender and regional equity.”
He said he expects the board and the Legislature to create “a safe harbor of policy” when it comes to higher education, expressing hope that Democrats and Republicans can find common ground.
