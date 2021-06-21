New solar panels at Hamilton Elementary another big step in school sustainability

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the open house, which featured solar- and sustainability-themed activities, community members could tour the rooftop where officials fielded questions on how much the panels could power and if they could sustain a hit from a stray kick ball (they can).

This new project is just one more piece to sustainable efforts at La Crosse schools, officials said. Hamilton-SOTA I principal Ben Burns said things such as the solar panels and the edible food forest are examples of promoting sustainability to the next generation.

"We think those are the types of things, unique opportunities, that not only are we always looking for to help round out holistic education, but also the types of opportunities that are really found in abundance in this community. We really think the La Crosse community is fantastic at making those types of opportunities happen for the community, but especially for the children," Burns said.