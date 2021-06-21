 Skip to main content
New solar panels at Hamilton Elementary another big step in school sustainability
featured

Solar on Hamilton

A group tours the rooftop of Hamilton Elementary where new solar panels have been installed.

A new array of solar panels was unveiled to the community Monday afternoon at Hamilton Elementary School & School of Technology & Arts I, the first of its kind for the School District of La Crosse.

Nearly 300 solar panels have been installed on the rooftop of Hamilton-SOTA I, just as it nears the completion of its $4.8 million remodel. The 81kW panels are expected to save La Crosse schools more than $225,000 in energy spending, and will help power nearly half of the building.

It's the first solar array on a La Crosse public school, groups involved said in a release, and one of roughly 130 schools statewide that uses solar energy.

Solar on Hamilton

A family gets a tutorial on a solar-powered charging pad at an open house Monday for a new solar energy installation at Hamilton Elementary. 

School officials emphasized the collaboration it took to get the new energy source included in the schools upgrades, which was paid for by grants and donations.

The group Solar on La Crosse Schools, or SOLS, a volunteer-led team of parents, students, teachers and community members, was a leader behind the project. Co-director Heather Talbot said it all started last year when a handful of them started talking virtually about how to get solar to the schools.

Troy Harcey

Harcey

"And now here we are," Talbot said.

During the open house, which featured solar- and sustainability-themed activities, community members could tour the rooftop where officials fielded questions on how much the panels could power and if they could sustain a hit from a stray kick ball (they can).

This new project is just one more piece to sustainable efforts at La Crosse schools, officials said. Hamilton-SOTA I principal Ben Burns said things such as the solar panels and the edible food forest are examples of promoting sustainability to the next generation. 

Solar on Hamilton

Nearly 300 solar panels have been installed on the roof of Hamilton Elementary on Seventh Street. The panels will help power just under half the building and is expected to save the school district more than $225,000 in energy costs.

"We think those are the types of things, unique opportunities, that not only are we always looking for to help round out holistic education, but also the types of opportunities that are really found in abundance in this community. We really think the La Crosse community is fantastic at making those types of opportunities happen for the community, but especially for the children," Burns said.

"One of the things that's so unique is that we'll be able to take some of these abstract concepts of renewable energy and we're going to be able to make it tangible, real, walk-around-able, touchable for our children," said associate superintendent Troy Harcey. "We have now onsite data to take science concepts and mathematical concepts and our teachers will make that a real life, living renewable energy, get children excited about what can be and the possibilities. And we're going to be able to do that right here on site, on our roof — a space that we weren't necessarily using for educational purposes in the past."

Solar on Hamilton

A sign invites visitors to tour a new solar panel installation at Hamilton Elementary during an open house with live music and activities. This is the first solar installation of its kind for the School District of La Crosse.

The installation comes as the school is set to complete its renovations just in time for the new school year to begin next month. Hamilton-SOTA I uses a year-round schedule that uses the same amount of days as the rest of the district, but dispurses them evenly throughout the year.

The remodel includes a new addition that will house a new gym, library and community center space. It will also add space for more classrooms.

Officials emphasized that this is just the first step of many, and that the cost savings from this project will help fund future ones at other schools in the district.

"We're going to keep going," Talbot said. "We're going to keep putting solar on La Crosse schools."

