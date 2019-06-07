Onalaska School Nutrition will provide free meals to children this summer, starting next week.
Breakfast and lunch will be served at Northern Hills Elementary School, 910 East Ave. N., Monday through Friday from June 10 to Aug. 16. There will be no meals on July 4 and 5.
Breakfast will be available from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to noon.
People 18 and under eat free. Adults will be charged $3 for breakfast and $4.25 for lunch.
The meals are part of a collaborative program between Onalaska School Nutrition and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
