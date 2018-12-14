The following students were chosen as the November students of the month at Holmen Middle School.
6th grade
- Paige Kozik, daughter of Jason and Emily Kozik
- Grace Steinke, daughter of Michael and Jolie Steinke
- Fue Vang, son Xeng and Christy Vang
7th grade
- Gabriela Korthuis, daughter of Chadwick and Andrea Korthuis
- Audra Newman, daughter of Carl and Lisa Newman
- Hunter Lutz, son of Ryan and Katie Johnson and Jamie Lutz
8th grade
- Alexa Lazarescu, daughter of Kari Lazarescu and John Lazarescu
- Michael Herbers, son of Chad and Jacqueline Herbers
- Jack Teegan, son of Thomas and Elizabeth Teegan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.