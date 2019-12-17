November students of the month for Logan High School
The November students of the month for Logan High School: 

9th grade

  • Audrey Endrizzi, child of Tracy and Joseph Endrizzi
  • Andrew Hackbarth, child of Joe and Heidi Hackbarth

10th grade

  • Jamie Benson, child of James and Kristy Benson
  • Aesop Lorenz, child of John Lorenz and Audreyona Chavez-Lorenz

11th grade

  • Isabella Vang, child of Ying and Joua Vang
  • Micah Muehr, child of Lucretia Lemek

12th grade

  • Ester Vang, child of Cheri Xiong and Tou Vang
  • Tommy Lenz, child of Bernard and Darcy Lenz

LaCrossroads

  • Sydney Goth, child of Brooke Goth
  • Jayda Valencia, child of Sarah Hicks and Hugo Sanchez
