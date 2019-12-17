The November students of the month for Logan High School:
9th grade
- Audrey Endrizzi, child of Tracy and Joseph Endrizzi
- Andrew Hackbarth, child of Joe and Heidi Hackbarth
10th grade
- Jamie Benson, child of James and Kristy Benson
- Aesop Lorenz, child of John Lorenz and Audreyona Chavez-Lorenz
11th grade
- Isabella Vang, child of Ying and Joua Vang
- Micah Muehr, child of Lucretia Lemek
12th grade
- Ester Vang, child of Cheri Xiong and Tou Vang
- Tommy Lenz, child of Bernard and Darcy Lenz
LaCrossroads
- Sydney Goth, child of Brooke Goth
- Jayda Valencia, child of Sarah Hicks and Hugo Sanchez